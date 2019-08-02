She's known as the woman who owned the upmarket Grey Lynn apartment that became home to the Mongrel Mob.

But she was also causing havoc in Northland; a farm worker is kicking himself for entrusting his inheritance to a new neighbour whose mini-skirts and Mercedes Benz turned heads in the back blocks of Kaiwaka.

Phil Taylor reports on the disastrous dealings of Jing Xia.

"I'm broke-arsed, mate. Excuse the term, but that's the way it is," says farm worker Pete "Cowboy" Hammon of his parlous financial state.

An inheritance from his late parents - the only solid chunk of money he has ever had - is apparently gone. Last month, his bank account was $1.98 in the red.

He's been to a lawyer and made a complaint of "obtaining by deception" to police but says he holds no great hope of getting his money back.

Pete "Cowboy" Hammon has lost his $170,000 inheritance. Photo / Phil Taylor

"It is not just the money," says Hammon. "Everyone knows what's gone down and it's just a bloody joke.

