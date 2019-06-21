The Mongrel Mob member whose allegedly intimidating behaviour terrified residents of an upmarket housing complex says he is the only victim.

Several residents said police had been called to the Summerfield Villas in Grey Lynn as a result of the behaviour and alleged crimes which they believed were being committed by Mongrel Mob members.

Today, the Weekend Herald revealed a bitter dispute between an estranged married couple lay behind the issues.

But the gang member spoke freely when approached by the Herald, saying he had not caused any problems and even agreed to a video tour of the house he was in the process of moving out of.

Advertisement

"I'm Mongrel Mob Waikato and I'm proud of that. Why should that be held against me," he said. "I actually really enjoy this place. I look after the place. It's nice and tidy."

Asked about the yelling, he said they'd had a "couple of loud music nights".

Summerfield Villas in Grey Lynn, where a Mongrel Mob member moved in. Photo / Peter Meecham

"We're young, we want to have fun," he said. "I like my music loud at the weekends but so do a lot of the people here."

He said he had been paid to leave by the people "in receivership for the unit" and was not getting his bond back.

"Apparently I've been paying rent to the wrong people. I've just been scammed being here. I'm the victim. I'm the only victim of this place, not these guys," he said.

"[They are saying] the person I am paying rent to is not entitled to receive that rent money or the bond."

The matrimonial dispute involves multiple properties owned in the wife's name and a claim by the husband of having provided $4 million to his wife.

The Mongrel Mob member moved into a unit at Summerfield Villas after the husband tried to sell it. Each party blames the other for the presence of the gang member.

Three-bedroom apartments have been selling for more than $1 million in the 93-unit development, which features an oasis-like swimming pool fringed by palm trees.

A Tenancy Tribunal hearing about the issue is understood to have been adjourned earlier this week.

The Weekend Herald revealed the gang member moved into a unit after the husband, Yu Hao, 34, tried to sell it at auction in February under a property relationship agreement.

His wife, Jing Xia, who claims she signed the agreement under duress, stopped the auction. In March, Xia, 37, obtained a protection order against her husband without notice.

Hao and Xia have blamed each other for the gang presence.

The gang member moved in sometime after the stalled auction and before April when the real estate agency selling the property withdrew it from its listings citing staff safety.

A manager of the real estate agency said in an email to Hao's lawyer, that a staff member had been "so distressed by the commotion from the unit and the number of cars coming and going that they had reported it to the police as they thought they were dealing drugs".

Xia is listed as the sole owner of the unit and two others in the complex but Hao has filed a notice of claim against the titles.

Jing Xia (right) and Yu Hao were married in Auckland in April 2016. Photo / Supplied

Hao claims to have transferred more than $4.1 million into the control of Xia since they married in April 2016 after they met on a dating site.

He claims to have made multiple transfers beginning the month after they married and ending in June 2018.

After they married, he returned to work in Beijing as an IT manager before moving to New Zealand to join Xia in February 2018.

Xia, however, told the Weekend Herald it was untrue that her husband had advanced millions of dollars to her.

She has indicated that the properties would be sold, mortgages paid and that the dispute between her and Hao would be settled in court.

In an affidavit in support of her protection order application, Xia claims that Hao has borrowed money from her, that he is using her to gain residency and that he has threatened and pushed her.

Hao denied these claims to the Herald. He said he had complained to the police but was told it was a civil matter.

Bankruptcy records show that Xia was adjudicated bankrupt in October 2014 and the order was annulled two years later.

In May, finance company Cressida Capital One Ltd appointed receivers to all of Xia's present and future property under a "General Security Agreement". Cressida provided finance for two of Xia's Summerfield properties.

Xia came to New Zealand in 2003 as a student to study English. In 2009 she was granted permanent residency as the partner of a New Zealand resident she has since separated from.

Hao has applied for residency as Xia's husband but he said he currently has a student visa.

Falling Out:

• October, 2014: Xia adjudicated bankrupt.

• 2015/2016 summer: Xia and Hao meet online.

• April 2016: Xia and Hao marry in Auckland registry office.

• May 2016 - June 2018: Hao claims he transferred a total of $4.1 million to Xia and her relatives over two-year period.

• September 2016: Xia's bankruptcy annulled.

• March - May 2018: Xia buys three units at Summerfield Villas.

• February 2019: Auction of a unit stopped by Xia.

• March 2019: Jing gains Temporary Protection Order without notice against Hao.

• April 2019: Real estate agency withdraws Unit 3 from sale due to presence of gang members.

• May 2019: Finance company Cressida Capital One Ltd appoints receivers to Xia's present and future property.

• Monday: Tenancy Tribunal adjourns complaint regarding Unit 3.

• Friday: Gang member moves out, says he was paid to go. He said the money was his savings and some he had borrowed from friends in China.