The Government has finalised its $17 million Treaty settlement with central North Island iwi Ngāti Rangi.

A waiata broke out in Parliament's public gallery as the Ngāti Rangi Claims Settlement Bill passed its third reading on Thursday.

The legislation finalises the Crown's recognition of historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi, provides an apology, $17 million of commercial redress and $150,000 of cultural redress.

It also returns six sites to the iwi, including the beds of Rotokura Lakes, near Ohakune, and recognises the Whangaehu River as an "indivisible and living whole".

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little said the passing of the bill represented a new start and a waka hourua, two hulls working as one.

"When the Deed of Settlement was signed last year at Raketapauma Marae, the Ngāti Rangi lead negotiator Che Wilson likened it to a new Treaty between Ngāti Rangi and the Crown," he said.

"In many ways that is true. Today we are reaffirming our relationship with hope and a vision for the future generations of Ngāti Rangi."

Ngāti Rangi signed its deed of settlement in Waiouru in March, 2018.

About 300 members travelled to Wellington for the final reading.