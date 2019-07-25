The car involved in a sickening crash after it sped the wrong way down Auckland's Southern Motorway had its tyres spiked moments before the smash.

Police said the Eagle helicopter began monitoring the car after police received information about "a vehicle of interest" on the motorway near Mt Wellington about 9am.

The blue car, which was stolen, left the motorway and was observed driving erratically through parts of the Flat Bush area, on multiple occasions putting members of the public at risk, police said.

The stolen car's tyres were spiked shortly before the horrific crash. Photo / VMP

Police staff on the ground in the area were monitoring updates of the vehicle's location, but at no point was a pursuit initiated, a spokesman said.

Officers deployed spikes near Highbrook leaving the car's tyres destroyed.

A witness said he was turning on to Ra Ora Drive when the blue car "recklessly" turn from that road onto Highbrook Dr, pulling in front of other cars.

"As we got closer to each other I noticed his rear driver side tyre was shredded and he was practically driving on the rim."

Just after 10am, the vehicle was driven onto the Southern Motorway using the Highbrook off-ramp and toward oncoming south-bound traffic.

Four people received injuries in the resulting collision – two people were reported to have moderate injuries, while another two sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the stolen car was currently in hospital, police said.

Inquiries were underway and charges were likely to be laid.