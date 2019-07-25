The mother of a Dunedin toddler has no doubt her daughter would have survived, had she not been failed by the health system.

Hineihana Sosefina Mausii was twice sent home from hospital with a suspected viral infection, only to die just hours later from leukaemia on October 29, 2013.

While medical professionals at a two-day coronial inquest at the Dunedin District Court would not be drawn on whether the two-year-old would have survived with earlier intervention, her mother Tracey Elvins was unequivocal.

"They didn't say yes she would've survived but they didn't say no she wouldn't have. I know my Hineihana and she would've survived; that girl had freaking heart," she said.

"Hineihana was a fighter."

A consultant who failed to examine the toddler in the emergency department and a nurse who spoke to Ms Elvins through Healthline were found to have breached the professional code of conduct, while another doctor was also censured.

This week's hearing marks a nearing conclusion to the six-year battle the grieving mother had undertaken to see justice for her little girl.

"People will say 'it gets easier'. It doesn't get easier, you just get numb to it," Ms Elvins said.

"I miss her so much, you can't express it."

She hoped the coronial enquiry coupled with the findings of the Health & Disciplinary Commissioner and an internal Southern District Health Board review would create real change to prevent such a tragedy occurring in future.

Ms Elvins wanted any alterations to protocol to be specifically named after her daughter.

"She needs to be remembered," she said. "When my daughter passed away I said I'd fight for her."

A written apology from SDHB, prompted by the commissioner's adverse findings, just pushed her harder.

"That was part of what kept me going with this . . . because I needed more than a piece of paper that says 'dear Tracey, sorry for killing your daughter'," Ms Elvins said.

Regardless of the outcome, she would be left with the precious memories of her only child.

Ms Elvins called Hineihana her "miracle baby".

"I didn't think I was going to have children," she said after yesterday's hearing.

"She was an amazing little girl. She had the best manners ever . . . She'd sing, she danced, she was so caring.

"She didn't find her voice until a bit later but when she found it, boy oh boy."

Coroner Brigitte Windley reserved her findings.