Lying on the backseat of a car with contractions coming closer together Natalie Pitt knew her birthing plan was out the window - an emergency plan was needed.

Pitt was being driven by husband Matthew from Taurikura at Whangārei Heads to Whangārei Hospital when she knew her baby girl, who was 10 days overdue, was wasting no time in deciding it was time to arrive.

On Tuesday Pitt, who had a 35-hour labour with son Albie, started having contractions about 4.30am.

By 12.30pm the contractions were 1 minute long and 3 minutes apart. Under the instruction of her midwife Pitt decided it was time get to Whangārei Hospital where she had planned to have her baby girl.

But as they reached Waikaraka she knew the hospital was not an option and the Onerahi Family Healthcare Centre was much closer.

From left, Kris Burch, Tui McGeorge, Heike Detjen, Zora Pyre, Toni Hartnell, Raewyn Lowe, dad Matthew Pitt with baby and mum Natalie Pitt with son Albie, Sal Clayton and Liese MacGill.

"I said to my husband that I didn't think we could make it to hospital so it was the medical centre," Pitt said.

"That was an option or having her on the side of the road in the car was the other. I couldn't believe how fast it escalated."

Her husband later told her his plan, if they were forced to stop on the side of the road, was to consult YouTube on how to deliver a baby.

Fortunately they arrived at the medical centre with Matthew rushing inside to alert staff and get help.

Pitt decided to try to walk through the small mall area at the Onerahi shopping complex, much to the concern of local shoppers.

"This baby was coming regardless so I got out and headed towards the centre. It's all a bit of a blur but everyone was trying to help me and asking if I was okay. Someone got a wheelchair and others went to tell the doctor that I needed help.

"I couldn't walk, the contractions were like one big rolling wave and I had no chance to recover."

She was quickly ushered into one of the rooms in the centre.

Pitt rang her midwife at 1.55pm to tell her about the change of venue but she had little time to react. At 2.03pm a healthy baby girl was delivered.

"The staff at the medical centre didn't get much time to prepare."

The couple, who live on the Hibiscus Coast, had moved to Pitt's parents' home for the birth after an amazing first-time experience at Whangārei Hospital with now 18-month-old Albie.

An emergency plan saw the latest member of the Pitt family delivered at the Onerahi Family Healthcare Centre. Photo / John Stone

"I had such a positive experience the first time and I couldn't recommend giving birth in Whangārei Hospital enough, the staff and the facilities were excellent. We wanted to be able to do it again here."

The latest arrival was reported to be sleeping and eating well but as of yet was unnamed.

Practice manager Toni Hartnel said delivering babies was not a common occurrence at the centre but this experience was quick and uncomplicated and had left staff buzzing.

"We were glad to assist and it all went well with no complications."

Yesterday the Pitts paid the medical centre a visit and thanked staff for their help and delivered a batch of scones.