A person is trapped following a serious crash north of Wellington.

The two-car collision happened on State Highway 58, the Haywards Hill Rd, which runs between Lower Hutt and Porirua.

SH58 near Harris Rd is closed to westbound traffic - affecting those heading to Porirua.

Emergency services are working to free the person who is reportedly in a serious condition.

The NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to follow the directions of emergency services and expect delays.