The man charged with murdering Auckland toddler Malcolm Bell has been "wrongfully accused" and would "never hurt a child", his brother says.

The 51-year-old was arrested today and charged with murder following Malcolm's death last month.

The 16-month-old died in Starship Hospital six days after he was admitted with alleged non-accidental injuries.

The accused - who is not Malcolm's father - will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

His brother spoke to the Herald after news of the arrest broke.

"He has been wrongfully accused, anyone who knows the guy knows he did nothing but look after that baby,"