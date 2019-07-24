Long before Boris Johnson rallied against the European Union as a politician, he rallied against it as a journalist.

But Foreign Minister Winston Peters says he won't be holding the former career of Britain's incoming Prime Minister against him.

Writing for the Daily Telegraph from Brussels in the early 90s, Johnson made a name for himself with notorious headlines such as "Threat to British pink sausages" and is reported to have been a favourite of Margaret Thatcher's for his Euro-bashing.

"[I] was sort of chucking these rocks over the garden wall and I listened to this amazing crash

