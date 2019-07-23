The High Noon Express chairlift on Mt Ruapehu's Tūroa skifield reopened today, almost a year after it was taken out of action by an avalanche.

The popular lift was damaged by an avalanche in August 2018, after it flowed through a glacial zone known as Gliding Gladys before hitting the chairlift.

No one was injured in the incident but it meant that the six-seater lift, which was built in 2007, was not available for the latter part of the 2018 ski season.

The news of its return will be welcomed by skiers, after a lacklustre start to the season which has seen Ruapehu's skifield operators battling challenging weather.

The 2018 avalanche caused widespread disruption. Photo / Supplied

The re-opening of the chairlift follows the launch of Ruapehu's brand new gondola, the Sky Waka, earlier this month.

The $25 million gondola travels 1.8km between the top of the Bruce Base area to the Knoll Ridge Chalet on Whakapapa and can transport 2400 people per hour during peak times.

There are 50 cabins which each hold up to 10 people. The cabins have floor-to-ceiling glass, ski racks, audio, lighting and leather seats.

The opening of the gondola was delayed by a month due to technical challenges.

Taupo mayor David Trewavas said the gondola was a sound investment that would be a game changer for the tourism industry.

"The gondola brings a whole new dynamic to Mt Ruapehu, making it an all-year-round destination, with something spectacular for families and visitors in the summer months, as well as skiers in the winter."