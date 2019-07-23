Last year, STIHL SHOP and The Hits came together to run the Love your Land, Love your School campaign to find New Zealand's most deserving caretaker.

This year, thanks to STIHL SHOP, The Hits are running the Love your Land, Love your Community campaign to find New Zealand's community hero.

All you need to do is nominate someone you think does an awesome job around the community and asks for nothing in return. It could be for your local club, school or community centre.

Tell us a bit about them and send us a photo or video to show us why they deserve to win a share of $15,000 worth of STIHL SHOP equipment.

Advertisement

There is also an amazing holiday giveaway for the grand prize winner.

Keep listening to The Hits for more information on the competition and the awesome STIHL SHOP product range.

Enter the competition here.

- The Hits