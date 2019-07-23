Two separate crashes are causing delays on Auckland's Northern Motorway this morning.
Emergency services are attending a collision blocking the right city-bound lane on Tristram Ave - just minutes after another crash was just cleared in the same lane.
The NZ Transport Agency says motorists heading into the city should expect delays as a result.
The first crash happened just before 6.30am. The second was reported about 10 minutes later.
It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in either crash.
Images from NZTA's motorway cameras show traffic has become congested already - with a long line of vehicles snaking down the motorway.