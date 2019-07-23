Two separate crashes are causing delays on Auckland's Northern Motorway this morning.

Emergency services are attending a collision blocking the right city-bound lane on Tristram Ave - just minutes after another crash was just cleared in the same lane.

The NZ Transport Agency says motorists heading into the city should expect delays as a result.

The first crash happened just before 6.30am. The second was reported about 10 minutes later.

UPDATE 6:35AM

A second crash is now blocking the right lane CITYBOUND after Tristram Ave. Expect delays. ^TPhttps://t.co/kWUJ09H8oR — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 23, 2019

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in either crash.

Images from NZTA's motorway cameras show traffic has become congested already - with a long line of vehicles snaking down the motorway.