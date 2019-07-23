Bad driving and bad road design will not be fixed by on-ramp traffic lights.

As an analogy, imagine if, between 7am and 10am, and again between 3.30pm and 7pm you were not allowed to flush your toilet because the infrastructure couldn't handle it. Like the antiquated ripple power controls of yesteryear, what if every Auckland home toilet had a light that only came on once every 20 minutes for 5 seconds. If the light wasn't on, you could not flush. One would have to let the "pile" back up.

That is exactly how ridiculous our traffic controls are.

Perhaps fewer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Car rego anomaly

Related articles:

Tower and sea level

Living in space

Gun registers

Wearing seatbelts

Measles stats

Losing rugby players

Super City envy of many

Short & sweet