A sighting of a meteorite has been reported over Auckland, with one woman witnessing a "big flaming ball" shooting over the city.

Jamie Creedon said she was outside talking to a friend when she witnessed what she believes to be a meteorite over Albany, in north Auckland.

"I have never seen anything like it. I thought 'oh a shooting star' but it was massive and I could hear the whirr sound.

"It then disappeared completely. I actually thought I was going crazy."

However Creedon is not alone, with several other people reporting the sighting on social media.

One person said, "Just saw a big fat meteorite at 6.30pm travelling from NW to SE over South West Auckland."

Another wrote, "Anyone else just see the meteorite flying low over Auckland just now?"

Stardome Observatory in Auckland also confirmed it had received several reports of the sighting as well, but were not lucky enough to see it themselves.

"Reports suggest it was unusually low in the sky, which is certainly possible if it was taking longer to burn out," a spokesman said.