A repeat child sex offender who threatened to give "many people HIV, HEP C" if released from prison will be back in the community in September - but will be electronically monitored and banned from any public spaces where children gather.

Rory Francis was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison in 2010 for rape and other sexual offending against boys and girls in 2010.

Earlier indecent offending against boys in 2005 resulted in a sentence of one year and three months.

Francis had been diagnosed as HIV positive before the offending.

Francis now identifies as female and

