Police are at a disputed housing development in Auckland where an eviction notice has been served against occupiers.

Ihumātao is next to the Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve in Māngere, home to New Zealand's earliest market gardens and a significant archaeological site on land considered wahi tapu (sacred) by local hapū and iwi.

Part of the land, 32 hectares, is zoned as a Special Housing Area and is owned by Fletcher.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said a dozen officers were assisting a bailiff to serve an eviction notice.

Kaumātua and Maori wardens were encouraging the unlawful occupants to leave the site.

Two occupants who were inside the site had left peacefully, she said.

"Police have been aware of the situation at Ihumātao and we have been involved in ongoing negotiations with all parties involved for an extended period of time, with the aim of reaching a peaceful mediated outcome," Rogers said.

"This has included negotiations with local iwi, the local marae, the group Save Our Unique Landscape and Fletcher.

"We have been working closely with local Iwi to address the cultural factors involved and ensure everyone is treated with the utmost respect."

Police would remain at the site to resolve the matter and no arrests had been made.

Makaurau Marae kaumātau Te Warena Taua said that some of the protestors had left, but others were hiding at the neighbouring Stonefields Reserve. He said police would remain at the scene until "peace is returned to the village."

