An earthquake has hit Christchurch, with residents reporting a "significant shake".
The quake hit at 8.43am, with initial reports from Geonet saying it measured magnitude 3.9 and 7km deep. It was centred about 5km south-west of Christchurch. About 2500 people have reported feeling the quake, with light to moderate shaking.
One resident said their house "boomed and rattled".
People as far north as Opotiki and Taranaki reported feeling it.
It's the second significant quake in the city in two days. A shallow magnitude 3.5, 6km deep quake just after midnight on Sunday morning was felt across Christchurch with over 4000 people reporting feeling the quake.