An earthquake has hit Christchurch, with residents reporting a "significant shake".

The quake hit at 8.43am, with initial reports from Geonet saying it measured magnitude 3.9 and 7km deep. It was centred about 5km south-west of Christchurch. About 2500 people have reported feeling the quake, with light to moderate shaking.

One resident said their house "boomed and rattled".

A shaky start to the week for Christchurch with a M3.9 quake, 7km depth. Over 4000 of you reported feeling that one. Just another reminder that the Christchurch aftershock sequence is still ongoing. Take care #eqnz pic.twitter.com/0cOdpGxTh5 — GeoNet (@geonet) July 21, 2019

People as far north as Opotiki and Taranaki reported feeling it.

Advertisement

It's the second significant quake in the city in two days. A shallow magnitude 3.5, 6km deep quake just after midnight on Sunday morning was felt across Christchurch with over 4000 people reporting feeling the quake.

Significant shake felt in Hillsborough, Christchurch just now. Felt local and shallow. The house boomed and rattled. #eqnz — Peter Taylor (@pete_taylor) July 21, 2019

well that rocked my workplace like crazy.... #eqnz #quake — Craig Watson (@Craig4Selwyn) July 21, 2019

JFC! That #eqnz hit with a BANG and shook the h*ck out of the house. Very scary in Somerfield. 😭 — April G 🎨🐱📽📮✈ (@testpatern) July 21, 2019

#eqnz good shake in CHCH this morning. plenty of vertical motion felt on the 2nd floor here in town — Jonathan Dymock (@jonathandymock) July 21, 2019

The small (2yrs old) felt his 1st #earthquake today.

After a quick cuddle (mostly for Mum) and a bit of explanation he was able to tell me "Like a BIG bulldozer pushing the earth. Making it pop". He gets it.

If it can be related back to heavy machinery it's understood 👷👌#eqnz https://t.co/xUICEWhyDX — Bec McMaster (@bec_mcmaster) July 21, 2019

The quake was just celebrating the Silver Ferns victory #eqnz — Matt Hall-Smith (@MattHallSmith21) July 21, 2019