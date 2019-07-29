Yesterday the Herald looked at the Government's health approach to drug law reform. Today we look at what the long-term plan, which the Government has kept under the radar, might look like.

The Government has quietly ordered a review of its 44-year-old drug law, which will anchor its health-based response to drug use and form part of its long-term response to the synthetic drugs crisis.

The scope and timeframe of that review is still being considered, but organisations across the drug treatment sector have been calling for a review of the Misuse of Drugs Act (MODA) for years.

