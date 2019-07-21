Rates

Today, the Herald begins a five-day series of 'How your rates are spent' at Auckland Council, taking a deep dive into the $2.4 billion budget for transport.

For every $100 Aucklanders pay in rates, $30 goes towards transport, but that's only part of the funding story to keep the city moving.

Of the mammoth $2.4 billion budget for transport in the last financial year, about a third comes from rates, a third from government subsidies and a third from public transport fares, fines and parking fees.

Most of this spending comes under Auckland Transport with one notable exception - the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: