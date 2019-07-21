Rates

Today, the Herald begins a five-day series looking at how your rates are spent at Auckland Council.

Here's each local board's summary of what was prioritised for the last financial year to give you an idea of the kinds of things your money pays for.

Click below to jump to a board:

Albert-Eden Local Board
Devonport-Takapuna
Franklin Local Board
Great Barrier Island
Henderson-Massey Local Board
Hibiscus and Bays
Howick Local Board
Kaipatiki Local Board
Mangere-Otahuhu Local Board
Manurewa Local Board
Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board
Orakei Local Board

Albert-Eden Local Board

Devonport-Takapuna

Franklin Local Board

Great Barrier Island

Henderson-Massey Local Board

Hibiscus and Bays

Howick Local Board

Kaipatiki Local Board

Mangere-Otahuhu Local Board

Manurewa Local Board

Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board

Orakei Local Board

Otara-Papatoetoe Local Board

Papakura Local Board

Puketapapa Local Board

Rodney Local Board

Upper Harbour Local Board

Waiheke Local Board

Waitakere Ranges Local Board

Waitemata Local Board

Whau Local Board