A sausage sizzle, a good brew and a golden retriever called Angus were enough to make the first firearms and ammunition buyback in Hawke's Bay a fairly relaxed affair throughout the weekend.

Almost 60 gun owners handed over firearms and ammunition in the first of two buyback and amnesty events in Hastings.

The event, held from 10am to 1.30pm, at the Maraekakaho Hall, in Hastings, was labelled a "success" by Eastern District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura.

Another buyback was held on Sunday at Hastings Racecourse on Sunday morning with people showing up as early as 8.40am to hand over their

