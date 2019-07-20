Auckland motorists have been told to expect delays after a crash in the Victoria Park tunnel.

The crash, which happened in the middle lane of the northbound tunnel at around 1pm, has now been cleared, but the congestion is expected to take some time to clear.

The NZ Transport Agency warned that traffic jam stretched back to Ellerslie - around 8km.

Traffic was also heavy heading into the city, NZTA said.

UPDATE 1:40PM

This #crash in the #Victoria Park Tunnel is now CLEAR. Traffic is still congested on all approaches to the Victoria Park Tunnel however, so please plan your journey accordingly and allow extra time for your journey. ^EHhttps://t.co/JF8kS1esuE — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 20, 2019

Emergency services have also responded to a serious crash in the Waikato.

The incident happened on the intersection of SH1 and SH29 at Karapiro.

Two people have been injured and police have warned motorists to expect delays.