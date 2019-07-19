Claire Trevett looks at the week in which NZ didn't win, the PM went to Australia, Bojo did a David Shearer, and the Youth Parliament provided more than the usual drama.

Monday:

A dark (and tired) day indeed, thanks to the Cricket World Cup.

Tuesday: Spot the difference: Kieran or Kane?

Labour MP Kieran McAnulty (left) and Black Caps captain Kane Williamson (right). Or is it the other way round? Photo / Supplied

The cricket Parliamentary team did not fare well on its London expedition, but co-captain Kieran McAnulty did get to share some of the Black Caps near-glory, courtesy of his vague resemblance to Black Caps' captain Kane Williamson.

McAnulty and a witness told the Beehive Diaries that he had been mistaken for Williamson on at least a dozen occasions, both while playing cricket and at least three times after the World Cup Final at Lords, which McAnulty attended along with other members of the Parliamentary Cricket team.

"Apparently when I wear sunnies, a cap and a black shirt this is a thing."

There is no word yet on whether Williamson has faced calls to improve the Wairarapa train service.

Tuesday: The Young and the Speechless

Youth Parliament is underway and delivered more than the usual amount of drama and excitement.

Deputy Speaker Anne Tolley found herself in an imbroglio after a reprimand to one of the Youth MPs for reading her speech – something most Youth MPs did – rather than speaking off the cuff as MPs are required to do.

Tolley is not normally known for being mean, and was remorseful about the impact of her intervention afterwards.

'Humiliated': Youth MP Lily Dorrance left in tears by National MP and Deputy Speaker Anne Tolley. Video /TV Parliament

It prompted a bit of debate on Twitter about whether the Youth MPs should see it as LARPing (live-action role playing) or have allowances made for them.

The backlash rather indicated that allowances should be made.

It also caused some problems for ministers planning to make a major climate change announcement.

Such things are usually done in the Beehive Theatrette, but that was booked out by Youth Parliament. The second option of a big select committee room was also booked out.

So the ministers, several officials and interest groups and a throng of media ended up squashed in a remote meeting room for the great announcement.

It later transpired the reason the Youth MPs had been in the Theatrette was to watch the announcement.

It was not the only logisitical hiccup.

An hour was set aside on Tuesday afternoon for "caucus meetings".

This effectively meant a free hour for Act leader David Seymour's youth MP, who had a caucus of one.

Instead, Seymour's staff prevailed upon the Press Gallery to put her through her paces, making the poor soul write a press release and come down to try to "spin" it to the media.

Thursday: Give a man a fish

UK Conservative Party leader-aspirant Boris Johnson is clearly not a close follower of New Zealand politics or he would not have dared do this.

At the final 'hustings' meeting against fellow contender Jeremy Hunt, Johnson pulled out a smoked kipper and waved it above his head, telling the (incorrect) story of a kipper smoker hard hit by EU regulations.

Former Labour leader David Shearer with two snapper in 2013. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Onlookers in New Zealand could not help recall former Labour leader David Shearer, who in his final days waved around two snappers in Parliament by way of highlighting quota issues.

It has gone down in folklore as a tipping point in Shearer's demise as leader a few months later.

Whether the smoking process will provide protection from the same fate for Johnson will be known on Tuesday night when the outcome of the leadership contest is revealed.

Friday: The PM wound up her trip to Australia.

The visit delivered such revelations as Australia PM Scott Morrison's claim he had supported the Black Caps in the Cricket World Cup final and had texted Ardern to advise her of this.

Aussie PM Scott Morrison meets with NZ PM Jacinda Ardern in Melbourne. Video / Jason Walls

There were also a few awkward photo ops. Among them was that with Ardern, fiancé Clarke Gayford and Victoria's Governor Linda Dessau and her husband.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford with Governor of the State of Victoria Linda Dessau and husband Tony Howard. Photo / Supplied

As they arranged themselves for a photo, the spouses got mixed up, prompting Dessau to observe: "Let's not swap partners. We're not that modern here."

There was a white rabbit for baby Neve from Morrison's wife Jenny, and the usual futile teeth grinding by Ardern over matters from Australia's policy on deportations and the other rights of New Zealanders in Australia.

There was no word on whether they discussed National Party leader Simon Bridges' mission to visit Morrison the week before to gather tips on how to beat Ardern in 2020.

Back home, Labour MP and minister Peeni Henare got some revenge just hours before the Ardern-Morrison meeting, sledging Morrison on the AM Show and referring to a recent poll in which Ardern came out well ahead as Australia's most trusted politician.

"The fact that most of the public prefer Jacinda Ardern over their Prime Minister is hope that perhaps in the future Australia might find a new leader, find someone better. I don't know. I've never met the man."

There was also something of a diplomatic trolling after Gayford discovered a reference to pavlova as "a traditional Australian dessert" in the hotel.