COMMENT

A July 4 article in The Guardian made the powerful statement that tree planting has "mindblowing potential to tackle climate crisis".

The value from our perspective has been the thorough and widespread discussion this and other such articles provoke among New Zealanders; politicians, farmers and climate activists alike. It will come as no surprise that we support planting trees.

But we would venture to suggest that we should not be tempted to jump on the easy fix of planting forests that sequester carbon for the short-term only, and that planting native trees and investing in permanent native forests is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: