Hastings woman Alyse Aldridge, 26, wants to be a mum some day.

But to do so will require her to undergo a moral dilemma. Would she discard herself?

Aldridge carries a gene mutation that makes her, and potentially her children, highly susceptible to cancer.

She is now grappling with whether she will undergo a Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) procedure.

That procedure genetically tests her embryos and safeguards her future children from inheriting the gene.

It's also a process that - if Aldridge's parents had known about it and gone through it - she wouldn't exist.

