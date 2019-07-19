In 2018 $300 million was distributed to Kiwi community activities, via the community trusts that distribute funds generated by gaming machines.

The funds were distributed as a result of around 28,000 applications to 12,000 different organisations.

For many there is an inconvenient truth in the link between gambling and these community funds, but the reality is, there are many good things going on in our community that wouldn't be happening if these funds were not available.

The obvious concern is that pokie machines are harmful to those that get caught up in problem gambling.

Some argue that pokie venues should

