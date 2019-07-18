Haerenga Noa Nicholson (Nanny Noa) has passed away aged 100.

The respected Ngati Kahungunukuia, regarded as a pioneer within Maoridom, passed away peacefully in Dannevirke on Wednesday with family by her side.

Nanny Noa celebrated her 100th birthday in Dannevirke in March, with a town ball.

Hawke's Bay Today had reported there was so much aroha surrounding the two-day celebration of her 100th birthday, it enveloped all those who attended.

"We have been blessed to have her as a role model in our community" was a sentiment expressed by many attendees, including local iwi, whanau and local Members of Parliament.

At the time, Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis said Nanny Noa has been a champion of whanau, a champion of te reo, culture and a model of aroha.

Nanny Noa is laying in state at Makirikiri Aotea Marae until Sunday, July 21, 2019

where a funeral service will commence at 11.00am, followed by Bubial at Kaitoki

Urupa.

