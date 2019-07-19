One person has died this morning in a single-vehicle crash in the eastern Bay of Plenty town Ōpōtiki.

The crash was reported to police around 8:40am today on State Highway 2 near the intersection of Ruatuna Road.

When first reported this morning, the person involved in the crash was identified as having only serious injuries.

However, just after 7pm today police confirmed one person had died in the crash.

Advertisement

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police said.

SH2 in Ōpōtiki was closed until after midday today. Due to the location, diversions were unable to be put in place.