Emergency services are attending a serious crash on State Highway 2, southwest of Ōpōtiki.

Police received a report of the crash, near the intersection of Ruatuna Rd, around 8.40am.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Initial reports indicate one person has serious injuries.

Advertisement

The road remains closed and is expected to stay so for the next few hours.

Due to the location, diversions are unable to be put in place.

Police ask that motorists avoid the area.