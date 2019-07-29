On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Egan said the quick embedding of the plants was down to planting machines, but they also used man power to complete the planting.
The installation of the main irrigation line took a mere four days to install and Egan expects the first fruit harvest to take place in a couple of years.
"Everything is on a dripper system which is the most efficient way to water, and it waters the roots. That will go with a fertigation system which puts fertiliser through the water system and that's all controlled off an iPad/iPhone system.
"It's just the most efficient way to fertilise. Instead of a big dumping we put it in little and often and the trees take in the total amount within 72 hours."
"The good thing about this system is it brings on your yield early so this is going to come on with a substantial tonnage per hectare in year two, so we're talking the 2021 season.
Egan said the cost of the project was in the millions.
He said once the fruit was harvested, it would be exported worldwide as well as locally.
The orchard is one of five owned by Apatu across Hawke's Bay. Apatu has plans to develop more next year.
"I just think projects like these are new and exciting for Hawke's Bay. When it comes to harvesting, robotics are quite while away yet and a system like this is designed for it, but in the near future people are what we're going to be using for harvest."