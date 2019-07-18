Scion has been given more than $480,000 for waste minimisation research.

Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage has just announced the funding during a visit to the Rotorua-based Crown Research Institute at Whakarewarewa.

Exactly $481,134.70 has been granted from the Government's Waste Minimisation Fund as part of its wider plan to shift "to a clean, green, carbon-neutral New Zealand".

"We know New Zealanders want to see less single-use plastic waste and less environmental harm from plastics," Sage said.

One of the projects would look at how materials such as compostable plastics, laminated materials, and paper degraded in New Zealand's composting environments.

"There is a lot more work needed to ensure 'compostable' packaging reliably breaks down in home compost or commercial compost systems. We want to ensure that products labelled as "compostable" don't contain elements such as micro-plastics which cause contamination issues in the final compost product."

Another would look at shifting the plastics sector to a circular economic model.

This would start by looking at how plastic was used domestically and where it went.

"We can then work what plastics we need and what types of plastic could be replaced with substitute materials, or recovered and reprocessed," Sage said.

"About 60 per cent of the plastic raw material imported into New Zealand goes into packaging. Based on international studies, 99 per cent of the current 250,000 tonnes of plastic going into New Zealand landfills each year could be diverted through improved product design, using products more than once, and recycling."

The other project would look at reducing waste from product labels on fresh produce.

"Each year New Zealand's manufacturing industry uses billions of labels that are delivered on a roll of glassine paper, which cannot be recycled using conventional paper recycling methods. The roll is normally sent to landfill" Sage said.

Rotorua Lakes councillor Tania Tapsell lead the council's sustainable living portfolio.

She said investing in waste minimisation research was important for protecting the environment, and reducing costs to businesses.

"Rotorua locals, iwi and businesses have told us reducing our impact on the environment is a priority and the findings of this research will assist us."

She said the compost research was particularly important.

"Many compostable options such as coffee cups only compost if they are processed in a commercial composting facility. This research will help bring certainty and understanding."