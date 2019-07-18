A $6500 sculpture in Hastings has been knocked over a week after it was installed.

The sculpture was installed in the new laneway between the Rockshop and MusicWorks at 325 Heretaunga St.

Hastings District Council planning and regulatory manager John O'Shaughnessy said the sculpture had been vandalised.

"It has been removed and until the damage is assessed we cannot indicate when or if it will be replaced."

The sculpture after it was knocked over. Photo / Supplied

However, workers in the area said it was unsurprising the sculpture had been knocked over, and did not feel it would have taken much effort to break it.



Rockshop employee Andrew Miles said the sculpture started leaning a few hours after being installed.

The team at the Rockshop noticed it had tipped fully on Wednesday.

Miles said he called the council when he noticed the sculpture had completely fallen over.

He did not think it had been vandalised, but had fallen over due to the recent bad weather.