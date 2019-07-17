A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 2-year-old girl at Little Waihi in March.

The 37-year-old accused is due to appear at Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

The toddler was found dead on the tidal flats near Maketū on March 26.

"This was a tragic incident and we would like to thank members of the public for their assistance and cooperation during the course of this investigation," says Detective Sergeant Louise Curragh.

"As the matter is now before the court Police will be making no further comment."