We keep telling New Zealanders, in particular young New Zealanders, that they need to talk about mental health, that we need to have open dialogue, no matter what, no matter how, to break the stigma and tackle the alarming suicide rates in New Zealand.

Yesterday, during a general debate in the House, Youth MP Lily Dorrance tried to do that.

Anne Tolley's reaction? A sort of "no, not like that".

On social media this morning, some people came to Tolley's defence, saying she was just trying to get Dorrance to comply with the rules of the general debate in Parliament,

