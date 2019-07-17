Emergency services are at a house in the Christchurch suburb of Redwood where a person has died.

A member of the public called police after finding the person dead in the house on Momorangi Cres.

A police spokeswoman said they received the call just before 2pm. Ambulance and the fire service had also been called but it was not clear if they had attended, she said.

Police inspect the property where a person was found dead in Redwood, Christchurch today. Photo / Amber Allott

A spokesman for St John said a unit had been called to assist emergency services and one was on scene, however, they are not acting on anything.

Facebook users reported seeing an ambulance, two special paramedic units, five police cars and a fire engine heading towards the scene.

At 3.30pm, a police spokesman told the Herald inquiries were still being made into the incident but it didn't appear to be suspicious.

