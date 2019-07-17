Time to adapt a climate strategy

It is now crystal clear that,

in New Zealand, we cannot affect either the world climate or our local climate (NZ Herald, July 17).

Therefore we should concentrate on adaption options such as infrastructure protection, moving residents at risk, etc.

The other matters that we can focus on such as cleaning freshwater, protecting soils and conserving our native flora and fauna are achievable and will help us adapt and survive but will not change our climate trajectory. The climate change issues are realistically in the hands of China, India, the US and several other big population centres.

Sadly, the odds of them doing anything useful before it is way too late are nil. We should not be deluded and damage our economy to help with climate change as that train has left the station. There are however many adaption options still available that can help us get ready for what's to come, many of which we should do anyway.

Bill Carlin, Glendowie.



Emissions trading

The primary purpose of the

(ETS) is to increase the tax take (NZ Herald, July 17). Where there is trade, there is a monetary transaction that can be taxed.

The ETS 95 per cent discount for farmers is a rip off. All farming is a net carbon absorber. Anyone who knows science and the carbon cycle knows that to be true. Every gram of carbon released by livestock, whether CO2 or methane came from the atmosphere. Every gram that has gone into the animal, or it's products, be that wool, milk etc is carbon that has been taken out of the atmosphere. They are ignoring the carbon uptake of grass, that is dishonesty and they are using that dishonesty to steal from our farmers.

Jos van Iersel, Mt Wellington.



Cricket decisions

In the Cricket World Cup final, everyone would agree the luck ran England's way on the day, but this shouldn't obscure other key moments that were equally influential. For example, why on Earth did Guptill and Nicholls conspire to refer an LBW decision, where the ball was hitting middle of middle? The poor decision Taylor was handed later could not be challenged as a result.

In more general terms, though, it is clear that "umpire's call", where LBWs are concerned, has to go. If the faintest nick on the bat can overturn a "not out" decision for a catch, why should a delivery that would have clipped the outside of a stump be judged to be in a different category?

Gerald Norman, Avondale.



Admiration

I watched almost every ball bowled during the World Cup final from the comfort of the Pavilion at Lords.

There was limitless admiration among MCC members and the crowd generally for the conduct and grace of the New Zealand team. To say that you got the raw end of any luck going is a massive understatement.

Nothing epitomised this better than the moment when Boult caught Stokes on the boundary but (just) touched the rope. There could have been some doubt, but Martin Guptill nearby immediately signalled the umpires that it was a six. It was a remarkable display of sportsmanship - with no hesitation - at a moment when another decision would have definitely swung the result.

Perhaps our two countries will meet again in a World Cup final in Japan in another sport in which New Zealanders appear to take an interest. Let's hope the result won't depend on such fine margins (like the dodgy offside decision that let the All Blacks off the hook at Twickenham).

Andrew Fraser, Wimbledon, UK.



Crushing conclusion

Some of us would just like to gather in the same room in order to gloat, clap and cheer as the so-called responsible owners are forced to surrender their instruments of intimidation, death and injury. How we'd smirk, embrace, clap one another on the back, and maybe break into a few spontaneous Riverdance or disco steps, as these pernicious examples of wasted technology are crushed before the owners' eyes.

I mean, how else should a civilised country deal with e-scooters?

Paul Charman, Takapuna.

Flyway praise

It was so encouraging to read about the establishment of the

intended to protect the godwits and red knots on their annual migrations (NZ Herald, July 15). The sight of flocks is one of the most awe-inspiring natural phenomena and viewing this should be compulsory for every child as part of their education.

This flyway has long been advocated by dedicated conservationists like Keith Woodley and Adrian Riegen. Hats off to our Prime Minister Jacinda Adern and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage for supporting this critical initiative.

Wendy Pettersen, Devonport.



Electric consumption

Before our Government brings new rules and regulation on EV cars, it should think twice. One aspect was

on emergency and Civil Defence services (NZ Herald, July 16).

Another aspect is consumption of power from the grid. As per data available, EV cars consume on average 30KWh per 150km. As our average milage is 15,000 km a year per car, it's coming to 3000 KWh per year to power one EV.

As we all would agree there are at least two cars per household in our country.

My family was using about 6000 KWh per year, most probably on average New Zealand consumption, bearing in mind we were parents with two children.

That means two cars per family with take yearly about 6000 KWh a year from the grid, equivalent to consumption of one household. Then 100,000 cars will take as much power as approximately Hamilton and 200.000 as Wellington or Christchurch.

Plus natural increase of population, plus immigration. How is the Government planning to increase power output?

Denis Satalic, Northcross.



High incomes

The article calling for New Zealand to "think

colossus" (NZ Herald, July 15) deserves attention. Its basic message is, that "universal wellbeing...will only be achieved through transformation into a highly egalitarian high income nation" because "wellbeing costs money".

In other words, wellbeing requires wealth, and to create more of that for exports and consumption means more investment in profitable productivity.

The author concludes, that there is no short cut to riches and "we must think big and plug into the world" - with no suggestions about how to do it in an egalitarian way.

Through state monopoly capitalism (i.e. socialism), or 100 per cent citizen participation in personal ownership creation under a mixed capitalist social democratic welfare economy?

Jens Meder, Pt Chevalier.



Anorexia nervosa

Please, please do not call the serious and life threatening psychiatric illness,

, "anorexia" (NZ Herald, July 16).

The psychiatric illness is correctly identified as "anorexia nervosa"

and finally, research has caught up with what has been suspected for a long time now. That is, this life-changing and dangerous illness has a physiological causative basis.

Anorexia simply means (temporary) loss of appetite and commonly accompanies many illnesses, including influenza, for example. It is vital that the the general public do not get confused between these two totally different diagnoses; one merely a transient symptom, the other a mental illness as outlined above.

R Althea Hill, senior mental health professional (retired).

Climate revolution

Thank you David Hall for your

"Climate emergency? Let's have a revolution!" (NZ Herald, July 12).

As David says we need actions to transform the way we and the rest of the world live. And like the Industrial Revolution, this will play out over quite a while, and bring it's own challenges and problems.

Our care for the world is why we want to minimise our damage to the climate. Our care for the people of our country and the world means that we need to carefully design our actions to minimise the problems, and support people hurt by the changes. But being careful does not mean delaying action: the more fossil fuels we burn, and the more methane our animals emit, the greater the problems later in the century. So we, and our councils, and Government need to start making real changes now.

Let the revolution begin - carefully!

Dick Lane, Pt Chevalier.



Short & Sweet

On cricket

The super over system fell short of properly deciding a winner in the World Cup. Surely, the fair way would be to have super overs until a result is reached?

Peter Mortimer, Nelson Marina.

England, modest in victory. New Zealand, gracious in defeat. The crowd, excellent. Cricket was the winner. John Clements, Orewa.

As an Australian, I believe in fairness. The result of the World Cup Final was not fair. Should have been five runs not six off bat. The winner should score the most runs, not the most boundaries. You guys were robbed by those bloody Poms. Peter Jones, Canberra.

At the end of a match, if it is a tie, the winner is the team which has lost the fewest number of wickets. John L R Allum, Thames.

On Baldwin

The world's straightest, steepest, street is still in Dunedin. Ross Harvey, Remuera.

Never mind Wales, we still love you Baldwin St. Philip Brannon, London, UK.

On emissions

Cattle and other farm animals share the blame for creating greenhouse gases, while 7.6 billion people belch and fart their way through their daily lives trying to solve the problem. Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Animals walked this planet before man, and nature is designed to absorb their emissions. Why allow ourselves to be brainwashed by, so-called, experts? Terry Leonard, Pukekohe.