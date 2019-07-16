Broadcaster Laura McGoldrick has praised Black Caps husband Martin Guptill for showing their daughter how to "keep getting up" and "keep working hard" after playing a key role in the Cricket World Cup final.

The popular broadcaster rode a roller coaster of emotions throughout the tournament decider, but despite New Zealand's dramatic loss said she couldn't be more proud of the team's performance and humility.

"We deserved that ticket to the big dance, and boy - did we dance," McGoldrick said on Instagram.

"My Gup, to watch you and this team conduct yourselves the way you did throughout the campaign was a real privilege."

"Thank you for showing our girl how to keep getting up and to keep working hard."

McGoldrick's husband Guptill was in the thick of the action on Sunday as England and New Zealand tied the match - and a Super Over - only for England to be awarded the win on a countback of how many boundaries they hit.

Guptill was involved in a key moment when one of his throws from the outfield was accidentally knocked by Ben Stokes for four extra runs. The Kiwi opening batsman also batted in the Super Over tie-break.

"What a ride," McGoldrick said of the match, declared by some to be the greatest ever.

"We've laughed, we've cried and we have created some incredible memories that I will treasure for the rest of my life."

"Thank you @martyguptill31, you are and always will be my champion."

Martin Guptill is consoled by Chris Woakes in the ICC Cricket World Cup final. Photo / Andrew Cornaga

McGoldrick had earlier told the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio in London that regardless of the result, it was one of the greatest sporting events that she'll ever see.

"It was so exciting."