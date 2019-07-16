An intellectually disabled person was given an overdose by staff and died in state-funded care - but all further details about the case are being kept secret.

Despite repeated attempts by the Herald to find out more about the 2017 death - one of 110 in care facilities that year - the Ministry of Health has refused to make any information public, citing "privacy".

It also initially refused to confirm the death was being investigated by police and the coroner, taking two weeks to answer questions about what other agencies were involved.

The stonewalling comes as the Ombudsman

