A 10-month-old retriever puppy hit by a car is making a strong recovery after thousands of donations from the Hawke's Bay community helped vets perform vital surgery.

An injured Archie was found in a ditch near Onekawa by a member of the public on June 6 and the SPCA needed to raise $757 to have his femur pinned back together by a specialised vet.

His injuries have now fully healed and he has just received the all-clear from the vet to start proper exercise once more.

Ditched pup Archie had made a full recovery after the Hawke's Bay community raised enough money for his vital surgery. Photo / Supplied

An SPCA spokesperson said it was completely overwhelmed by the generous donations from the Hawke's Bay community, with $10,000 raised in total.

Advertisement

"As we get almost no government funding there is always a need for help with vet and medical treatment for the animals so we are so grateful for the amazing response and generous donations we had from supporters."

Archie's original owner was never found and he's currently under foster care while he continues to grow stronger everyday.

"Archie is currently with a foster family while he continues his recovery – a really experienced and awesome foster dad who is great with dog training also."

Archie's femur needed to be pinned after he was struck by a car in Onekawa earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

The spokesperson said the rest of the money raised in a bid to help Archie would go towards other animals who were also in need of medical care and surgery.

"This money can know be used in Napier for more animals who need specialist surgery or treatment that can be very expensive. That money recently paid for another dog's surgery – called Maia.

"Maia arrived at the Centre with a dislocated hip recently. Because of the incredible support, we have also been able to cover the costs of Maia's surgery. Her surgery costs were around $900 so it is amazing that we have been able to pay for this as well."

To make donations to the SPCA, go to www.spca.nz