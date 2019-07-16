Taking part

All the thousands of New Zealanders currently lamenting the Black Caps' loss to England might take cold comfort from noting the Olympics Creed, part of which reads:

"The most important thing … is not to win, but to take part, just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle (performance)."

Kiwis should also take heart from Kane Williamson's words (NZ Herald, July 15) that - win or lose - his wish is that what the Black Caps have achieved will inspire a new generation of youngsters to take up the sport and follow in their footsteps.

John Hall, Hauraki.



Boundaries

The Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method used to establish totals in rain-affected games is a complex mathematical equation. It includes current run rate, wickets fallen and the number of lost overs. Wickets in the formula are a major factor and losing one has a dramatic effect on the required run rate. The Duckworth/Lewis system does not, however, include boundaries hit. In fact, there is no formula used in cricket that takes boundaries into consideration. Except it would seem, a world cup final.

Congratulations England on receiving the world cup. They won it according to the rules in place. However, even the Aussies think New Zealand were robbed.

Kent Millar, Blockhouse Bay.



Keeping score

Sunday, July 14 saw two of the world's greatest sporting events take place in London. The men's final at Wimbledon and the Cricket World Cup final at Lords. Both thrilling nail biters to the end. But who really won?

At Wimbledon when the fifth set reached six games each, Djokovic had won 32 games and Federer 36 in the match. So who was the better player at this point? Why go on to an eventual tie break after which Federer had still won more games than Djokovic. So who was the better player in the end?

At Lords both England and New Zealand had scored 241 runs after their 50 overs. However, England had lost 10 wickets while New Zealand had only lost 8. So who was the better team? Why go on to a super over?

Federer and New Zealand did not lose, they were beaten not by their opponents, but by the scoring systems.

But to all participants, whether you lifted the trophy or not, thanks for putting on such a wonderful display. You were all winners.

Alan Job, South Africa.



Best bowling

Surely the best way to have decided the cricket final after one tied super over would have been to decide it on which side's bowlers had bowled the fewer no balls. This would be a far better marker than judging it by which side scored the most boundaries. This makes no sense, other than to say one side hit the ball further on more occasions, which undermines the fact that great skill is equally shown by batsmen scoring quick tight runs and hitting the ball in a technically masterful manner that saves them from being declared out through either an lbw, the ball hitting the wickets, or being chipped to the wicket keeper or a fielder.

Regardless, the superb performance of the team, the great character of its players, the fine leadership of Kane Williamson, and their consistent ability to play games full of moments of sheer brilliance is cause for immense national pride.

Sam Clements, Hauraki.



Drawn result

What is wrong with an honourable draw?

Rugby union has extra time, rugby league extra time with a golden point and, if there's no result after that, it's a draw.

Test cricket still provides for a draw.

I'm pretty sure both cricket captains and most true sports persons from England and New Zealand, would prefer to share the trophy in these circumstances.

Steve Weir, Gulf Harbour.



Two winners

Having been born and raised in England and then living here in New Zealand for 40 years, I can safely say that I have a foot in both cricketing camps. So from this unbiased standpoint, would it not have been more equitable, if on the cricketing world cup trophy were engraved the words England & New Zealand joint winners (match tied)? This would have given both teams, who had never previously won the world cup, the chance to deservedly get their names on the trophy.

Richard Telford, Lucas Heights.



Sativex access

I was sorry to read that David Lord is unable to use Sativex containing CBD and THC for chronic pain in his feet (NZ Herald, July 15) . Ministry of Health (MoH) guidelines require applications for Sativex to be signed by a specialist and the MoH. His specialist will not sign even though Mr Lord reports benefit from a similar remedy purchased legally in USA. Something is wrong when doctors say there is not enough evidence for medicinal cannabis but disregard the evidential experience of their patients.

Changes proposed in the July 10 Medicinal Cannabis Scheme document still require specialist sign-off but remove the need for MoH approval. Patients will continue to miss out on THC remedies if specialists will not support them. The Scheme assumes that GPs are not specialists – wrong in the view of the Medical Council – and assumes specialists are better informed on medicinal cannabis than GPs – also wrong.

My sympathy to Mr Lord and others who are missing out because MoH guidelines are a barrier to compassionate care. However, this is a consultation document with the opportunity for all to respond and put things right.

Dr Graham Gulbransen, Henderson.



Free ride

I was delighted to see the Government has taken the initiative to ensure electric cars are more affordable. Although this a very commendable initiative, it's not enough.

Let's not go half measure on this, if you want results do it properly. Instead of $8000 reduction on tariffs for electric cars, change it to zero tariffs on new EVs; no GST for the next three years on new EVs and no registration costs for the first four years of the cars life.

I am currently travelling in Holland and that's what they do here. This has boosted EV sales through the roof.

If the Government is serious about cleaning up emissions then take serious steps, don't muck around with half measures. Let's set an example to other countries that we are the clean green country we profess to be.

H Vaughan, Warkworth.



Road tax

H E H Perkins asks "What will compensate for the loss of petrol tax revenue when half the fleet is electric?"

Right now there is no direct road tax on diesel. We diesel vehicle users pay it on a per km basis according to the vehicle weight. Look on the windscreen of any diesel vehicle and you should find a sticker showing registration number and what mileage the tax is paid up to. I buy my diesel road tax in 10,000km blocks - and the system knows up to what mileage it has been paid previously for my registration number.

The system will work just fine for electric vehicles.

Lindsey Roke, Pakuranga Heights.



Abortion law

I would like John Roughan to answer the same question asked of USA Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh - can he think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?

Janfrie Wakim, Epsom



Mayoral contest

Auckland's mayoral race just got more cringe-worthy with the appearance of John Banks on the scene, hauling all his baggage behind him. Testing the water by saying he may stand against incumbent Phil Goff and John Tamihere because indications are those boxes will remain empty on a lot of voting papers (including mine) is demonstrative of a man with a hide like a rhino.

What have the people of Auckland done to deserve such a dismal line up?

God please help us and send another woman or man candidate with integrity, business savvy and the will to sort out the mess Rodney Hide foisted upon us with the blessing of the past National government.

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.



Short & Sweet

On cricket

Bugger the boundaries – it should be runs per capita! Michael Smythe, Northcote Point.

We didn't win the cricket, the team played well, the rules were in place before the tournament started. Let's not be bad losers. Mike Cook, Clyde.

Surely, SURELY, 241 for 8 beats 241 all out? Dennis Ross, St Heliers.

The way the Blackcaps conducted themselves through all that turmoil must make Ben Stokes proud to be a New Zealander. Peter Newfield, Takapuna.

A stroke of luck decided the outcome but, win or lose, we enjoyed a superb team effort. Steve Russell, Hillcrest .

I for one won't stay up all night again to watch a non contest. The rules need to change to only reflect the contest. They currently don't. John Donnelly, Wellington.

Hated losing the way we did but if we had to be beaten I am so glad it was to a team that shares our values and plays the game with the same spirit, determination and passion. Pat Taylor, Bethlehem.

On mayoralty

Go, go, go John Banks. The Labour Party has illustrated during the life of the super city that their candidates are not up to the task. A J Petersen, Kawerau.

On congestion

This unbelievable official policy statement from Auckland Transport CEO: "The best way

to manage congestion is to make leaving the car at home more attractive." Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.