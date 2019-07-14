Tackle our housing crisis first

The Business Advisory Council is saying we have an infrastructure crisis. Far more crippling though is our housing crisis — the still growing number of homeless and the lack of affordable accommodation for renters and buyers.

The continuing high immigration needed to cover labour shortages in so many sectors is making it worse.

So, any skilled construction labour force we can muster should first be building places for people to live, not roads to drive on.

This is proving to be a very big ask, as KiwiBuild has shown.

Apart from capacity constraints, we are

