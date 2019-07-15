A person has been critically injured in a crash near Tauranga overnight.

The single vehicle crash took place on Welcome Bay Rd, just east of James Cook Drive, in Welcome Bay about 3am today.

The car only had one person inside and they were taken to hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Another car also crashed overnight in the Gisborne district when it went off a bank.

Advertisement

The crash happened on State Highway 2 (Matawai Rd) just before 1am today.

The two people inside the car were not seriously injured and able to get out on their own.

One was even given a ride back to Gisborne, police said.