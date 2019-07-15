Struggling to keep the kids occupied these holidays? Here are 5 ideas to inspire you.

Rangitoto Island

Rangitoto Island isjust a 25-minute Fullers360 ferry ride from the Auckland ferry terminal. Pack a lunch, some water and sturdy footwear and take a hike up the summit climb, winding through lava fields and native forest. The track has a gentle incline and takes around an hour to reach the top. A return trip for a family of two adults and two children costs $97, bookings are essential.

Auckland Night Markets

Don't feel like cooking tonight? If not, take the family to Mt Wellington (under Countdown) from 5pm to 11pm for the Auckland Night Markets. If you can't make it don't fret because the Night Markets are in different Auckland suburbs each night. To learn more visit http://aucklandnightmarkets.co.nz/



Sugar hit

Kids love sugar so why not take a tour of the Chelsea Sugar Factory in Birkenhead? Learn how sugar is made, taste delicious syrups and see the wondrous sugar mountain. One hour tours run from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday. Bookings required.

Tāwharanui Regional Park

Set on the eastern end of the Tāwharanui Peninsula, the park has some of the region's most beautiful white sand beaches, shingled bays and is surrounded by coastal forest and regenerating wetlands. Dogs are prohibited in the open sanctuary.

North Shore Coastal Walk

The 23km journey from Long Bay to Devonport takes seven hoursbut you can do it in sections. At low tide it is possible to walk almost the whole way on the shoreline but rocks can be slippery.