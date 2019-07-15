Police are investigating how a 6-month-old baby girl sustained burn injuries - which they have described as non-accidental.

The baby was admitted to Nelson Hospital on Friday evening.

She was then transferred to the Hutt Hospital burns unit, in Wellington, for ongoing treatment.

Acting Detective Sergeant Robyn Green said police are investigating and are treating the injuries as non-accidental.

Members of the public with information about the incident are urged to contact the Nelson Child Protection Team on 03 546 3840.

The child's injuries follow the death of Auckland baby Malcolm Robert Bell late last month.

Malcolm was just 16 months old when he died in Starship Hospital on June 29.

He had been admitted with severe head injuries six days earlier.

Hospital staff alerted police, convinced the head injuries were not accidental.

Police agreed and began investigating how Malcolm was injured, and who was responsible.

After he died the investigation was upgraded to homicide and at least 20 detectives are working on the case.

An arrest is yet to be made.