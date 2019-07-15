A person is in a critical condition after being stabbed on Bellevue Rd, Tauranga just before 12pm.

A St John media spokeswoman confirmed ambulance officers attended to a person who had been stabbed at 11.45am.

Police received a report of an assault on Bellevue Rd in Brookfield about 11.50am and a man in his 20s has been transported to Tauranga Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

A police presence was seen across the road from New World Brookfield. Photo / George Novak

What appears to be blood is on the fence and ground across the road from New World Brookfield. Photo / George Novak

A second patient was treated on the scene.

Advertisement

Police are speaking with one person in relation to the incident.

A reporter at the scene said there is a police officer on the scene taking measurements along the fence across the road from New World Brookfield.

She said there appeared to be what looks like a blood splatter on the fence.

Ross Bartley, who walks past the Brookfield address daily, said it was "generally a nice neighbourhood" but "things like this can happen anywhere".

Another resident said he had lived on Jefferson Place for over 40 years and he shocked to see so many police cars in the area.

He said he had never seen anything like this so close to his house over that time.

He believed whoever lived at the address were likely renters.

A police presence was seen across the road from New World Brookfield. Photo / George Novak

A police presence was seen across the road from New World Brookfield. Photo / George Novak

Two ambulances attended the incident.