Tukituki National MP Lawrence Yule's "Save Our EIT" petition has prompted the polytechnic to allay concerns over its future and reassure students it will "continue to be here".

In an open letter to the Hawke's Bay community that appeared in Hawke's Bay Today's Saturday edition, EIT chairwoman, Geraldine Travers said the proposal to merge New Zealand's Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics into a single national body "has caused some uncertainty amongst students, employers, and our community".

The changes through the Reform of Vocational Education (ROVE) project underwent a six-week consultation period which ended on March 27.

Education Minister Chris

