Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken in support of the Black Caps after a heart-breaking loss that left some Kiwis in tears.

"That was undeniably an incredible game. I think as a nation we all aged a year in that super over.

"Congratulations to England. And to the Black Caps, I feel nothing but pride. What a team," Ardern said in an Instagram post.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she felt nothing but admiration for captain Kane Williamson and the team.

She also told the Herald she felt nothing but admiration for captain Kane Williamson and the team.

Advertisement

"It was an outstanding tournament but that final match will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the most memorable games.

"And it was played by Black Caps who are just outstanding sportsman, plain and simple. They absolutely deserve our admiration. They certainly have mine."

Sports minister Grant Robertson described the final match as the "greatest game of one day cricket ever played".

"They went as close as you could go to winning this tournament - they are good men, good people and we should be incredibly proud as New Zealanders," Robertson told Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking.

As New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill was run out after scoring one of two runs needed from their final ball to win, Robertson stood in a crowd next to British Prime Minister Theresa May.

"Cricket is a game of centimetres, but it's why we love it because it's got so much drama and so much emotion," Robertson said.

"I'm so proud of them, I'm obviously gutted for them not getting the result but we tied twice and they played incredibly.

"You can probably understand it has been a hugely emotional day and I hope to catch up with them later on."