Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Paeroa tonight in the Hauraki District.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said eight crews and around 32 firefighters were at the fire on Belmont Rd.

The fire is believed to be located at The Pizza Box, a takeaway pizza restaurant in the small town.

Meanwhile, one person has been injured in a house fire in Wanganui tonight.

FENZ said they were called to the fire in a bedroom at a property on Matarawa St at 10.35pm.

The fire was out on arrival, however one person had received moderate burns to their arms and took themself to hospital, the spokesman said.