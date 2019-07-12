Multiple people have been seriously injured in a crash near the south Waikato town of Tirau this afternoon.

Police were called about the two-car crash on State Highway 5, about 5km east of the town, at 2.30pm.

Initial indications are multiple people have sustained serious injuries, police said in a statement.

State Highway 5 is closed between Waimakariri Rd and Harwoods Rd in Tapapa.

Advertisement

NZTA advises motorists to delay their journey or use an alternative route through the area.

Traffic management is being put in place and the Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

SH5 TAPAPA - SERIOUS CRASH - 2:45PM

A serious crash has CLOSED a section of #SH5 between Waimakariri Road and Harwoods Road in Tapapa. Please delay your journey or use an alternative route. Updates here: https://t.co/OreU2yPCDx. ^MF pic.twitter.com/95f3ctOVwM — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) July 12, 2019

MORE TO COME