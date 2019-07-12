The sentencing of a man who assaulted a TV reporter and his friend in a vicious and unprovoked homophobic attack has been delayed several months.

Joden Martin was to be sentenced this afternoon, but was instead remanded on bail until December 3 so another charge he had admitted before Waitākere District Court can be transferred to Auckland District Court.

Judge Robert Ronayne told media the fact there was another charge could be reported, but he was unsure if details of that charge were subject to any suppression orders.

Martin, 20, had earlier pleaded guilty to two charges of injuring with intent to injure and assault with intent to injure, following the attack on Newshub reporter Aziz Al-Sa'afin and his friend Fergus Fauvel on Karangahape Rd in February.

Advertisement

After failing to show at 10am today for his court appearance, Martin turned up at 11.30am, with Judge Robert Ronayne withdrawing an arrest warrant before adjourning the sentencing hearing until this afternoon.

Before this afternoon's decision, Martin's lawyer told the court his client was drunk, distraught at the anniversary of his father's death, and believed Al-Sa'afin and Fauvel may have been "being disrespectful" while standing next to a church.

Martin's lawyer said at an earlier hearing her client carried out the assault because he held certain "religious views".

Al-Sa'afin and Fauvel were standing on the corner of the busy central Auckland road and Cobden St just after 1.30am when they were assaulted without warning, court documents released to the Herald showed.

Martin first swung at Fauvel and punched him behind his left ear. Stumbling to the side, Fauvel then suffered a kick to his shoulder as Martin continued to attack and punched him again in the face.

Al-Sa'afin was next as Martin lashed out and landed two closed fist blows to the left ear and jaw of The AM Show reporter.

Newshub reporter Aziz Al Sa'afin, left, pictured with Thomas Dunn in 2015, thought he was going to die in the attack . File photo / Norrie Montgomery

During the February 10 assault, Martin yelled "fags" and "homos" at the pair, court documents read.

Fauvel ran on to Karangahape Rd but was pursued by Martin, who threw him to the ground, pushed him up against a wall and continued throw punches.

Luckily, Fauvel managed to break free and fled.

At Auckland City Hospital, he was treated for a broken nose and abrasions to the left side of his back.

Al-Sa'afin, meanwhile, had a swollen left eye and cheek, a cut on his lip and bruised jaw.

Judge Ronayne said at an earlier hearing it was a "vicious, unprovoked" attack and the victims had been targeted because of their perceived sexual orientation.

"Prison is the starting point for this sort of behaviour," he said.

CCTV still showing Joden Martin, right, walking on Karangahape Road just before the attack. Photo / Supplied

Today, Al-Sa'afin made a statement to the court as he reflected on the "horrific night".

"Growing up here in New Zealand, never did I think that I would be subjected to an assault like this.

"I never thought that I would be the victim of a homophobic attack."

Al-Sa'afin said Martin made the two men "feel humiliated and worthless".

"The actions of Joden were made to feel like we didn't belong and that we were wrong in living our lives the way we were," he told the court.

After the attack, Al-Sa'afin said he suffered from post traumatic stress disorder which "worsened" after Martin's initial not guilty plea.

"It was further salt in the wound, it halted our recovery," he said.

"I find it really hard to speak about that night, it's like a knife in my stomach every time I do."

Joden Martin was late to his sentencing today. Photo / Sam Hurley

Physically, Al-Sa'afin said, his injuries have healed but mentally he still struggles to comprehend what happened.

He said he wanted to think the attack and Martin wasn't a representation of New Zealand and that it was an isolated incident.

"Sadly that homophobic rhetoric still exists out there, as do the kind of people who hold those extremist views," he said.

Addressing a now crying Martin directly, Al-Sa'afin said: "You have a lot of life left to live and you have a lot of learning to do.

"I forgive you for what you did to me."

After the attack, Al-Sa'afin appeared on morning television and described the night he was out with friends celebrating Pride Week.

"I thought it would be one of my safest places," Al-Sa'afin said of Karangahape Rd, an area of Auckland known for its gay bars.

They were approached by two or three men, who at first made polite conversation, he said, but "before I knew it, my friend was on the ground getting bashed ... pulverised".

"Then as I was walking towards him, I got decked in my left eye. I got shoved back and I was still trying to make sense of the situation and as I was falling back I could just see my friend absolutely getting pulverised on the ground. Getting kicked in the stomach punched in the face. He was trying to protect [his head], he was in a fetal position," Al-Sa'afin said.

"Then another fist made contact with the right side of my jaw ... they were yelling out 'f***, homos, you're going to hell.' I lost vision and sight and I had no idea where I was.

"I actually thought, and I don't say this lightly, but I thought I was going to die in that moment. It was a place I don't think my mind has ever been before."